Markets
A 10 PE or a 100 PE stock—what should you opt for?
Ruchit Shah 6 min read 23 Aug 2024, 09:00 AM IST
Summary
- Stock prices are driven by earnings and valuations, with PE ratio being a key metric. Smallcap and midcap stocks appear expensive due to recent sharp rises, while large-cap stocks are relatively cheaper. But a low PE doesn't necessarily mean good value. Here’s why.
The stock markets have gotten all of us hooked. After all that’s one of the side effects of a bull market. We love discussing stocks and bragging about their amazing returns. How one brilliantly identified the next multibagger and made huge returns on their investment. Of course, we choose to forget the losses.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less