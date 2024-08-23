A 10 PE or a 100 PE stock—what should you opt for?

“Whether appropriate or not, the term ‘value investing’ is widely used. Typically, it connotes the purchase of stocks having attributes such as a low ratio of price to book value, a low price-earnings ratio, or a high dividend yield. Unfortunately, such characteristics, even if they appear in combination, are far from determinative as to whether an investor is indeed buying something for what it is worth and is therefore truly operating on the principle of obtaining value in his investments. Correspondingly, opposite characteristics—a high ratio of price to book value, a high price-earnings ratio, a low dividend yield—are in no way inconsistent with a ‘value’ purchase." (Berkshire Hathaway 1992 Annual Report/Nomad Partnership letters)