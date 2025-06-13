A $115 Billion Fund Manager Bets on Shortest Maturity India Debt

(Bloomberg) -- India’s economic growth is set to accelerate sharply, making the ultra short-end of the debt market the most attractive segment, according to one of the country’s top money managers.

Advertisement

The recent slowdown was a “mid-cycle correction”, and the central bank’s policy support has laid the groundwork for growth to return to its long-term trend, Manish Banthia, chief investment officer of fixed-income at ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co., said in an interview.

The outlook is prompting Banthia, whose firm manages about $115 billion in assets, to focus on securities with maturities of up to two years or less. This positions him in contrast to many of his peers, who remain bullish on longer-duration debt, anticipating a more gradual economic recovery.

“This disconnect implies increased risk of a sudden spike in yields at the three-year and longer points as the economy strengthens,” he said.

The preference for shorter-dated paper, already a favored play in India’s debt market, has been reinforced by the central bank’s surprise move last Friday: a bigger-than-expected rate cut and additional liquidity injections. However, the authority also unexpectedly shifted its stance to neutral, warning that it has “very limited space” left for further easing.

Advertisement

Adding to the pressure, Indian bonds sold off on Wednesday on concerns that the central bank could soon begin to withdraw excess liquidity, which has led to the overnight rate falling 20 basis points below the policy rate.

Despite this development, a central bank policy reversal might still be six months to a year away, said Banthia. The Reserve Bank of India is unlikely to take measures to bring the overnight rate on par with the policy rate over the next three months, he said.

“The RBI has front-loaded certain policy measures and will now allow them to play out,” Banthia said. “If the recovery unfolds as they anticipate, they may revisit the liquidity situation in the next calendar year.”

Advertisement

India’s economy expanded faster than expected in the January-March period, but rising trade uncertainties are weighing on sentiment. Despite this, the central bank maintained its 6.5% growth forecast for the fiscal year to March 2026, which falls short of the government’s aspirations for 8% growth.

Excerpts from the interview:

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com