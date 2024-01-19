A $21 billion rout in India’s banks signals best days may be over
Two-thirds of that bruising loss came from HDFC Bank, whose quarterly numbers showed falling net interest margins and weaker deposit growth.
The outlook has quickly soured for India’s $433 billion banking sector after a rare selloff in HDFC Bank Ltd., the country’s biggest private sector lender.
