A 35,000% stock market return in Europe? Here's how

French group SES-imagotag SA has a 50% share of the global market for electronic shelf labels — used by retailers including Walmart Inc. to display prices digitally and warn store managers of empty shelves. The stock has gained 67% just this year when most tech stocks sank.Niches needn’t be high-tech: Games Workshop Group Plc sells miniature orks, space warriors and goblins for table-top game play. Expansion in North America and licensing its intellectual property for computer games have helped the British company increase operating profit margins from around 15% a decade ago to almost 40% last year. The shares surged 16% on Friday after the announcement of a potential television and film partnership with Amazon.com Inc.