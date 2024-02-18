A broker’s 34-year wait for a stock-market boom

TOKYO—The last time Japanese stocks were at these levels, Hiroyuki Kikuchi celebrated his brokerage’s 40th anniversary at a luxury hotel and hired a composer and band for more than $100,000 to create a ballad titled “Never Say Can’t."

A few months later, on Dec. 29, 1989, the Nikkei Stock Average closed at a record high of 38915.87. Most of the world’s most valuable companies were Japanese. The country seemed on track to surpass the U.S. as the world’s largest economy.

“Everyone was feeling good," recalled Kikuchi. “We were saying it would reach 50000 or 60000 next year."

It wasn’t to be. Japan’s stock-market bubble popped, sending the country’s economy into a decadeslong tailspin.

Now, the Nikkei is finally poised to break the record set more than 34 years ago. It came within 100 points of the all-time high on several occasions during Friday’s trading before closing at 38487.24. Once again, Kikuchi thinks the market could rise to 50000 or beyond.

But much has changed. This time, it isn’t exuberant domestic investors driving the market, the ones Kikuchi used to buttonhole with stock tips, but big foreign institutions.

They have no illusions about Japan dominating the global economy. They simply see value in companies that have amassed sizable assets and make much higher profits than in the 1980s. Some are moving money out of China, which has fallen into a Japan-like funk, and they appreciate the investor-friendly governance changes Tokyo is pushing.

“It’s totally different," said Kikuchi, who is 81 years old. “Back then, the major players were Japanese and foreigners were the ones selling."

Kikuchi’s father started working in stockbroking at age 15 and took over a failing Tokyo brokerage in 1947. He renamed the company Kyokuto, which means Far East, in 1949, the year the Tokyo Stock Exchange reopened after World War II.

The younger Kikuchi remembers visiting his father’s office and seeing the names of companies and their share prices jotted down on a blackboard hanging on the wall. Intrigued, he studied economics in college and joined Japan’s biggest brokerage, Nomura Securities, in 1964.

Kikuchi was a star salesman, and with stocks rising alongside the postwar economy, he had a great product. Kikuchi recalls earning customers’ trust by being upfront when his picks weren’t working out. Sometimes he would wait in the rain for a customer to come home at night to deliver the bad news.

One cold day, his boss sent him to a hot spring outside Tokyo to pitch a mutual-fund investment to the owner of a small company making electrical equipment. Kikuchi found the customer bathing in the buff with his wife in the hot spring, which was for both men and women.

“I told you I’m not interested," the client said, in Kikuchi’s telling. But after some time, the wife, who was getting hot and looking to leave the bath, nudged her husband and said, “Why don’t you do him a favor and buy some?" The deal was made, on condition that the personable Kikuchi join the couple for dinner that night.

Kikuchi took over the family business in 1979, just in time for one of history’s greatest stock booms. Companies were pouring money into stocks, sometimes earning more from the market than from their core business. Brokerages would offer a guaranteed return of as much as 7%, a promise they weren’t supposed to make but seemed harmless at the time.

“If you buy today and sell tomorrow, you’re going to make a profit—that’s the kind of sort of era it was," Kikuchi said.

Kyokuto Securities’ revenue grew more than 10-fold in the 1980s. As volume boomed, clerks worked late into the night handling the delivery of paper stock certificates. In Kabuto-cho, Tokyo’s Wall Street, taxis lined up past midnight.

“It was abnormal, wasn’t it?" Kikuchi said.

The bubble popped in the first months of 1990, and it was soon a struggle for survival. Most of Kikuchi’s peers shut down or merged with others.

Kyokuto lost money for four years in a row through 1995 and closed four of its 12 branches. Kikuchi stopped hiring, even during the global internet bubble of the late 1990s, and there was no lavish party for the firm’s 50th anniversary in 1999.

While financial malfeasance at big banks and brokerages made headlines, Kyokuto had a scandal of its own, involving improper compensation to a client in Hong Kong for investment losses in the 1990s. Kikuchi said the manager there did it without his knowledge, and he closed down the branch.

Earning commissions from selling stock, Kyokuto’s bread-and-butter in the 1980s, no longer worked with so few interested in playing the market. Kikuchi shifted to selling more bonds, which appealed to cautious Japanese savers. Today, bonds make up 60% of his business.

And Kikuchi put aside his reservations about playing the market with his own company’s money. He let an ambitious employee engage in futures trading, such as betting on the direction of the Nikkei index. Those bets are riskier than selling stock on commission but can earn money for a brokerage even when the market is falling.

On Nov. 24, 1997, Kikuchi recalls receiving a call from this trader around 3 a.m. relaying a rumor that Yamaichi Securities, one of the country’s big four brokerages, was about to go out of business. Kikuchi jumped into a cab to check on Yamaichi’s headquarters. The office lights were on despite the early hour and reporters were swarming outside. Kikuchi gave his trader the green light to sell Nikkei index futures in the Chicago market, which was open.

He reacted quickly again when eastern Japan was hit by an earthquake at 2:46 p.m. on March 11, 2011. Kikuchi ordered his traders to buy construction shares quickly ahead of the market close at 3 p.m. He made a few hundred thousand dollars in profit but later regretted not selling futures, since the overall market declined.

“I constantly remind everyone that we should sell futures while buying construction shares" when Tokyo is hit by a big earthquake, Kikuchi said. “My concern is whether the market will be open when that happens."

The post-bubble restructuring of the business allowed Kyokuto to sell its own shares to the public in a 2005 initial public offering. The company, with 250 employees, is now listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s top segment, called Prime.

Kikuchi handed over day-to-day management to his son, Kazuhiro, in 2012 and became chairman. These days, he sometimes skips the office to hit the ski slopes.

But the elder Kikuchi’s experience is valuable, according to his son, because he remembers what markets were like in the old days of positive interest rates and inflation—days that may be returning.

The Bank of Japan, which has kept interest rates around zero for a generation, is expected to start reversing course in the spring. In the U.S., stocks hit a record after the Federal Reserve rapidly pushed up interest rates.

“My dad is a guy who knows that market. Rates rising, stocks rising—he’s one of the few surviving executives who has experienced that," said Kazuhiro Kikuchi, 56.

The elder Kikuchi recognizes there are risks. He mentioned the possibility that the Bank of Japan would sell off its big stockholdings or that former President Donald Trump could return to the White House, which could lead to higher U.S. tariffs on Japanese and other foreign goods.

Still, he said he thought his company should take opportunities to buy when others are selling.

“It’s going to be exciting," he said. Or, as the lyrics to “Never Say Can’t" put it, “No matter how treacherous the path, a steam whistle blows within the heart: ‘Take it.’ "

