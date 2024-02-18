A broker’s 34-year wait for a stock-market boom
Miho Inada , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 18 Feb 2024, 02:43 PM IST
SummaryJapan’s Nikkei is poised to break the record it set more than 34 years ago. A broker who survived the crash that followed shares what he learned.
TOKYO—The last time Japanese stocks were at these levels, Hiroyuki Kikuchi celebrated his brokerage’s 40th anniversary at a luxury hotel and hired a composer and band for more than $100,000 to create a ballad titled “Never Say Can’t."
