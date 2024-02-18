A broker’s 34-year wait for a stock-market boom

On Nov. 24, 1997, Kikuchi recalls receiving a call from this trader around 3 a.m. relaying a rumor that Yamaichi Securities, one of the country’s big four brokerages, was about to go out of business. Kikuchi jumped into a cab to check on Yamaichi’s headquarters. The office lights were on despite the early hour and reporters were swarming outside. Kikuchi gave his trader the green light to sell Nikkei index futures in the Chicago market, which was open.