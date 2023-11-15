Markets
A bull market is coming: This is how you should prepare for it
Equitymaster 5 min read 15 Nov 2023, 10:49 AM IST
Summary
- When will the next bull market start? Are you ready for it?
Ever since the Indian stock market made an all-time high back in September 2023, when the Nifty crossed 20,000, investors and traders alike have been hopeful of a new bull market.
