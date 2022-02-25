A buying opportunity in Indian stock market amid Ukraine-Russia crisis?

This is undoubtedly a short-term threat for businesses and may postpone the economy's broad-based recovery. However, given that corporate profits have remained resilient, that management guidance across sectors has been mainly positive, and that India is experiencing many structural tailwinds, the current collapse in our markets appears to be transient. While such corrections cause fear, they also provide long-term investors a window to buy. This rhetoric is also visible in the fact that DIIs have absorbed all of the selling undertaken by FIIs from Monday to Thursday this week. Investors are therefore encouraged to use this crisis as an opportunity and gradually build up long-term holdings in quality companies.