A catch-up rally driving the bulls

Infact, inflation is projected to cool down below 5% in H1 of FY22 which seems unlikely given the massive helicopter money by central banks across the world and run up in commodity prices such as crude and base metals. Inflation could remain elevated going forward given that import restrictions are in place to support our economy and this growth recipe could have unintended consequences of higher inflation, which will be a bigger problem to cure a few quarters down the line. However, in the near term this will support recovery in financial and capital markets alike.