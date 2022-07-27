On D-Street, old-school brokers are fighting back

In 2017-2018, Angel found that new clients were landing up not at its 175 branches, but on its website. “More investors were coming in from Tier II and Tier III cities, from pin codes where we did not have any presence. They were 29-30 years old, comfortable with advisory through chatbots and wanted the prices to go down to levels offered by discount broking firms," says Thakkar. Angel read the writing on the wall, and in 2018-2019, it decided to focus on digital only. It closed down all offices across the country, retaining only sub-brokers and business associates. The firm now charges a flat fee per order.