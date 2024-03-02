A frothy market misses vital bubble ingredients
James Mackintosh , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 02 Mar 2024, 12:56 PM IST
SummaryMeasures of investor sentiment are positive, but nothing like past bubbles.
Stocks are expensive, they’ve gone up a lot in a very short time and investors are excited. Not surprisingly, talk of bubbles is widespread. But many of the usual accompaniments to a bubble are missing.
