A frothy market misses vital bubble ingredients

Sure, stocks are up a lot. But this often happens after a big fall. The point of the Nasdaq making a new high is that it’s only just passed where it was at the end of 2021, before it fell 36%. The same happened after the price plunges of the mid-1970s, early 1980s, 1990, 2001 and the financial crisis of 2008-2009—only with larger gains than have happened so far this time. Such rebounds were clearly distinct from the bubble of 1999, which led the Nasdaq to gain 154% in the same length of time it’s taken to make 54% this time, or 2021, when the gain was 100%, both with a much smaller fall beforehand.