A guide to surviving a stock market crash
Summary
- The Indian stock market is facing significant risks from a potential US recession, Middle East tensions, and the unwinding of the Yen trade. Prepare for volatility by maintaining a balanced investment strategy and having a solid plan in place to weather the storm.
A pin lies in wait for every stock market bubble. Put differently, every bubble eventually bursts. However, the nature of the pin and the exact moment it pricks the bubble remain unclear.
