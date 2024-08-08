A guide to surviving a stock market crash

Here's my plan: My goal is to beat the benchmark index by at least 5% annually over the long term. To achieve this, I recommend investing ₹100 with ₹25 each in stocks and bonds or fixed deposits, as the bare minimum in each asset class. The remaining ₹50 should be allocated based on broader stock market valuations. If the market is attractively valued, the entire ₹50 can be invested in stocks, resulting in a 75:25 allocation favouring stocks. If the market is expensive, up to 75% can be invested in bonds or fixed deposits, with only 25% in stocks.