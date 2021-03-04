A ‘mind-boggling’ individual investor boom stirs up markets in Asia
Like in the U.S., investing apps have attracted individual traders with time on their hands thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic
Stock trading has surged across Asia, as markets have recovered from the shock of the Covid-19 pandemic, with many younger individual investors piling into shares for the first time.
Activity on the region’s two busiest stock markets, in Shanghai and Shenzhen, has risen toward levels last registered in China’s 2014 and 2015 boom. Trading on exchanges in Seoul and Hong Kong has broken records. Shares are also changing hands in huge numbers in Taiwan, India and some smaller markets like Indonesia and Vietnam.
