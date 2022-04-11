A multi-bagging stock story! Adani Green becomes the 10th most valued company

IHC is going to invest ₹3,850 crore in Adani Green, while ₹3,850 crore will be pumped in ATL and ₹7,700 crore will be infused in AE. The three Adani companies – AGEL, ATL, and AEL – are market leaders in their business sectors and span the Adani Group’s green portfolio. Every one of these three businesses has the core aspects of ESG woven into their operations.