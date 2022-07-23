A new bull market can’t start until investors give up

Dipping a toe back into the most-speculative assets because you believe everyone else has panicked isn’t the sentiment that underpins sustained turnarounds. In May, Google searches for “capitulation" hit their highest since October 2008, the month following the collapse of investment bank Lehman Brothers. The S&P 500 had by then lost a gut-wrenching 38% from its peak a year prior and it seemed like things couldn’t get much worse. They did: The bottom wouldn’t come until early March 2009 after another 31% loss for the index. Even that month, investors yanked billions more from equity mutual funds according to the Investment Company Institute, fearing that they were in yet another suckers’ rally.

