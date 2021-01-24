Subscribe
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >A New Reason Investors Shouldn't Try to Time the Stock Market
A New Reason Investors Shouldn’t Try to Time the Stock Market

A New Reason Investors Shouldn't Try to Time the Stock Market

4 min read . 12:37 PM IST The Wall Street Journal

Moving in and out of stocks not only lowers returns, it adds to volatility, according to a new study

Researchers have amassed plenty of persuasive evidence in recent years showing that market timing—or moving in and out of stocks based on where you think the market is headed—often leads to lower returns.

But if that isn’t enough to convince you, perhaps this will: A new study finds that active trading also significantly increases the volatility of a portfolio. That is, market timers actually assume much more risk to get those lower returns, compared with investors who simply buy and hold investments.

