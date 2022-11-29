A potential global recession signal now comes from bonds1 min read . Updated: 29 Nov 2022, 10:05 AM IST
The inverted curve of worldwide yield is a proof that global bonds are also indicating an upcoming recession in the coming times
Global bonds joined US peers in signaling a recession, with a gauge measuring the worldwide yield curve inverting for the first time in at least two decades.