During previous buybacks, Infosys's stock rose by 12-21% from the announcement to the buyback's closure and outperformed Nifty IT on 2 of the past 3 occasions. Also, the stock price has reached the maximum buyback price during previous two buybacks. Hence, a potential buyback announcement could support Infosys' share price in the near term amidst macro uncertainty, it said while maintaining its BUY on the IT stock with a target price of ₹1,700.