A proxy smallcap stock in India's spacetech boom

At the start of 2024, while the world was counting down to the new year, the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) was focused on a different countdown—the launch of the X-Ray Polarimeter Satellite (XPoSat) from Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. This mission, set to unfold over five years, is expected to deepen our understanding of the radiation mechanisms and geometry of celestial sources such as black holes and neutron stars.