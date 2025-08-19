A race to ₹10 trillion market cap: Steady HUL or diversified ITC?

Hindustan Unilever Ltd. (HUL) and ITC Ltd. are neck and neck in the market-cap race to ₹10 trillion.

HUL is currently valued at about ₹5.31 trillion, while ITC stands at ₹5.13 trillion. On paper, HUL has a slight lead. But the real question isn’t who’s ahead today—it’s which company can compound earnings faster and more reliably.

HUL is the smooth, rhythmic runner: a pure-play FMCG giant, steady and predictable. ITC is the multi-sport athlete: diversified, with several levers of growth, but more moving parts. Their paths, and the terrain they must navigate, are different.

Chasing the same goal

HUL is India’s biggest pure-play FMCG company. Its moat is breadth and brand power: 50-plus brands across 15 categories, with leadership in more than 85% of them. Nineteen brands generate annual sales above ₹10 billion.

The company reaches more than 9 million outlets nationwide and works with about 1.4 million retailers through a digitised route-to-market, capturing roughly a third of demand digitally. This mix of brands, reach, and digital execution gives HUL a distinct edge.

ITC, by contrast, runs a diversified profit engine. Cigarettes remain the core business, while FMCG provides a long runway for consumer franchises still building scale. Agri and paperboards add cash flow and optionality. ITC has been bolstering FMCG with small, strategic acquisitions, scaling them quickly through its existing manufacturing, sourcing, and distribution.

With the hotels business now demerged and separately listed, ITC’s core operations are easier to read.

One company is a focused compounder; the other a multi-engine story. Which model reaches ₹10 trillion first will depend on what the market rewards in the coming years—steady simplicity or diversified cash generation.

What the numbers say

HUL in FY25 reported turnover of ₹600 billion and profit after tax of ₹106.44 billion. Its revenue mix is diversified.

ITC in FY25 reported gross revenue of ₹734.65 billion. Cigarettes still fund ITC’s journey, but its other engines are at different points in their cycles. Paperboards face global pricing and input swings. Agri can be feast or famine depending on policy and exports. FMCG requires steady brand-building and margin expansion.

Industry backdrop

FY25 wasn’t a smooth ride.

Demand was patchy, while input costs—edible oils, wheat, cocoa—spiked in the second half. ITC also flagged leaf tobacco and pulpwood as pressure points. In such conditions, two levers matter most: value addition to protect brand equity and smart procurement to manage volatility.

Locating capacity near key markets also helps reduce costs and improve freshness. Both HUL and ITC are doubling down on these fronts.

Q1FY26 results

For ITC, sales momentum was healthy, but operating profit lagged, with margins still under pressure.

HUL delivered steady top-line growth, but management remains cautious until volume growth broadens.

ITC’s multi-engine model can deliver uneven quarters—strong revenue but weak margins—while HUL continues to compound predictably, with a sharper focus on execution.

How each company is trying to win

HUL’s playbook: Build brands that are unmissably superior, create and scale sub-categories over years, and drive demand through social media. The company prioritises visibility where it matters most—modern retail and e-commerce—backed by a wide distribution network and digital muscle. Market share gains come a few basis points at a time, quarter after quarter.

ITC’s playbook revolves around keeping cigarettes as the core cash engine while steadily scaling its FMCG business through wider reach and premiumisation, which generated ₹219.75 billion in FY25. The agri and paperboard segments provide additional cash, though both are exposed to policy swings and raw material volatility.

Alongside these, the company has been adding small, strategic acquisitions in areas such as frozen foods, organics, and baby care, while also expanding capacity in pulp and paper and carving out its hotels business. To support growth, ITC is investing in logistics hubs near demand centres, enhancing efficiency across its network of 7 million retail outlets.

Rural vs urban

The next leg of growth depends on rural demand firing up.

HUL is betting on micro-market tailoring through its digitised network spanning 9 million outlets. ITC combines 7 million outlets with farmer linkages for tighter sourcing and faster delivery.

Both are chasing the same sweet spot: rural growth plus premiumisation. Premiumization in rural India isn’t about luxury; it’s about small upgrades—a better soap, a tastier snack, a more convenient format. As rural incomes rise, these shifts add up.

The valuations

HUL: A business built on steady volumes, brand superiority, category building, social-led demand, e-commerce, and micro-market targeting. If rural demand strengthens and premiumisation holds, earnings can re-accelerate.

ITC: Cigarettes fund growth; FMCG is scaling; agri and paperboards provide cash flow. With hotels demerged, visibility has improved. Agri’s performance shows profits beyond cigarettes are possible, while integrated hubs and distribution add leverage.

Markets tend to reward simplicity and visibility, which favours a pure-play compounder like HUL. But ITC’s diversified earnings and regulatory overhangs can weigh on its multiples. As FMCG grows and acquisitions scale, a sum-of-parts view could help close that gap.

In short, HUL doesn’t need multiple expansion if earnings keep compounding, and ITC doesn’t need a massive re-rating if its many engines accelerate together.

What could affect the pecking order?

The outcome of this race may hinge on a few critical factors: whether rural recovery is sustained and broad-based, how effectively input-cost volatility can be managed without sacrificing growth, and if premiumisation continues to gain traction.

For ITC, the speed at which its non-cigarette businesses scale—and whether its agri and paperboard segments deliver lasting value—will be closely watched. Just as important is which company can convert new sales channels such as e-commerce into profitable growth faster.

Who’s likely to hit ₹ 10 trillion first?

If markets continue to reward steady compounding, HUL remains in front. If they begin valuing diversified cash engines that are visibly scaling, ITC could sprint ahead.

Either way, reaching ₹10 trillion will hinge on a sustained rural recovery, a benign input-cost backdrop, and consistent execution in turning distribution—digital and physical—into profitable growth.

Conclusion

The market rarely rewards the same traits forever. When stability is prized, the focused compounder usually wins. When cash generation across multiple engines is valued, a diversified player can close the gap faster than expected. The trick for investors is to separate the narrative from the numbers.

Happy Investing.

Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such.

