A rational framework to choose the right health insurance

Choosing health insurance involves navigating through dozens of insurers, each promoting its unique benefits and competitive premiums. Most buyers make decisions based on premium costs or recommendations from agents who may prioritise commission over suitability. This approach often results in inadequate coverage or policies with exclusions that only become apparent during claim settlement.

A systematic evaluation framework helps identify financially stable insurers with a proven track record of honouring claims and maintaining customer satisfaction. Here's how to assess health insurance using objective, measurable criteria.



Parameter 1: Claim Settlement Ratio (4-year average) The Claim Settlement Ratio represents the percentage of claims an insurer approves against the total claims received annually. A four-year average provides consistent insights that single-year data cannot reveal.

The health insurance industry's average CSR stands at approximately 91%. This means roughly 9 out of every 100 families face claim rejection or dispute during medical emergencies.

A prudent benchmark is to consider insurers maintaining a four-year average CSR above 95%. A CSR consistently above 95% indicates the insurer has established clear policy terms, efficient claim processing systems, and a customer-centric approach rather than using technicalities to deny claims.



Parameter 2: Incurred Claims Ratio (4-year average) The Incurred Claims Ratio measures what percentage of collected premiums an insurer pays back as claims. If an insurer collects ₹100 crore in premiums and pays ₹80 crore in claims, the ICR is 80%.

This ratio reveals the insurer's financial health and customer treatment philosophy.

An ICR above 100% means the insurer is paying more in claims than it earns in premiums. This is financially unsustainable and indicates potential solvency issues that could affect future claim payments.

An ICR below 60% suggests the insurer is either rejecting too many legitimate claims or creating barriers that make it difficult for customers to receive their entitled benefits.

The industry's four-year average ICR is approximately 83%. For balanced protection, look for insurers with a four-year average ICR between 60% and 100%. This indicates the company is financially healthy while being fair to policyholders.

Parameter 3: Complaints Ratio Per 10,000 Policies (3-year average) This metric measures customer grievances per 10,000 policies, providing a direct indicator of policyholder satisfaction and claim settlement experience. Unlike CSR, which shows claim approval rates, the complaints ratio reveals how many customers felt compelled to escalate issues to regulatory authorities.

The industry average complaints ratio stands at approximately 27 per 10,000 policies over three years. This means roughly 0.27% of policyholders filed formal grievances.

A reasonable benchmark is to consider insurers with a four-year average complaints ratio below 20 per 10,000 policies. Lower numbers indicate better customer service, transparent policy terms, and smoother claim settlement processes.

High complaint ratios often correlate with unclear policy wordings, delayed claim processing, or frequent claim rejections on technical grounds. These create frustrating experiences during medical emergencies when families need support most.

Parameter 4: Network Hospital Coverage (4-year average) Network hospitals offer cashless treatment, eliminating the need to arrange funds upfront during emergencies. The number of network hospitals directly impacts convenience, especially in smaller cities and towns.

India has approximately 766 districts. Smaller districts may have limited private hospitals, while metros like Mumbai or Delhi have hundreds. Coverage varies significantly based on geography.

A practical benchmark is to look for insurers with 10,000+ network hospitals, translating to roughly 13 hospitals per district on average. While this doesn't guarantee even distribution, larger networks generally provide better accessibility across regions.

The industry average stands at approximately 9,400 hospitals, or about 12 per district. Insurers exceeding this benchmark demonstrate serious investment in building partnerships and serving customers beyond major cities.

Using these four parameters with the suggested benchmarks helps identify insurers that combine financial stability, customer-centric operations, and practical accessibility. The goal is finding insurers with consistently strong performance across all metrics, not just one or two.

The following features are must-haves while choosing the right policy:

Finology Research Desk

Once you identify financially sound insurers, the next step involves selecting the appropriate policy type and features based on your specific situation. Health insurance is not one-size-fits-all. Different life stages, health conditions, and family structures require different approaches.

Conclusion Health insurance evaluation requires balancing multiple considerations: insurer reliability, policy features, premium costs, and coverage adequacy. Most buyers optimize only for premium, creating inadequate protection that fails during actual medical emergencies.

The framework presented here prioritizes insurer quality first, then matches policy features to your specific life situation. This approach increases the probability of smooth claim settlement and adequate financial protection when you need it most.

Finology is a SEBI-registered investment advisor firm with registration number: INA000012218.