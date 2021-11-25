A Reliance day on markets today as Sensex rebounds 450 points

“Technically, Nifty is trying to respect its 20-week exponential moving average after a decent correction but the overall texture is still weak following a breakdown of a bearish head and shoulder formation on the daily chart where it is facing resistance at previous swing low of 17613; above this, we can expect some short-covering move towards the critical supply zone of 17800-17850. The bearish view will be negated if Nifty manages to sustain above the 17850 level otherwise there is a good chance that it may see further sell-off where 100-DMA of 17100 will be critical support; below this 16700 will be the next important support level," he added.

