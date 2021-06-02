A rising yuan sets the stage for more China-US currency friction
- China’s foreign-exchange reserves haven’t risen much in the past year, but there are other telltale signs that the central bank may be resisting a stronger yuan
The People’s Bank of China is getting restive about the strength of the Chinese yuan. That is something to keep an eye on: Any attempt to prevent it from rallying further would provide fresh fuel for a clash between Beijing and Washington over currency manipulation.
At around 6.38 to the U.S. dollar, the yuan is at its strongest level since 2018. The currency needs to rise by only a little over 5% to hit a historical high. It has rallied by almost 12% in the past year already.
