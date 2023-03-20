'A signal for all bankers...,' says Uday Kotak as UBS seals Credit Suisse takeover2 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2023, 12:50 PM IST
- Uday Kotak said that Credit Suisse's sale to UBS at a discount of 60 per cent along with a write-off of $17 billion worth AT1 bonds is a signal for all bankers and stakeholders as to what happens when the risk-return matrix is overtaken by obsession with size
Veteran banker and the managing director of Kotak Mahindra Bank, Uday Kotak, on Monday tweeted his "signal for all bankers and stakeholders" following the takeover of Credit Suisse Group AG by UBS Group AG.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×