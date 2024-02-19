A small 3-5% correction seen in Indian markets ahead of 2024 general elections, says Trivesh D
Trivesh D, COO, Tradejini expects a small correction in the range of 3-5% ahead of the elections. He believes that large and midcaps are significantly overvalued with a potential bubble that needs to burst before it grows too big. Edited Excerpts
Trivesh D, COO, Tradejini expects a small correction in the range of 3-5% ahead of the elections. He believes that large and midcaps are significantly overvalued with a potential bubble that needs to burst before it grows too big. For a model portfolio, he advises 30% Stocks, 30% Mutual Funds, 15% Real Estate, 15% Debt Instruments, and 10% in Gold. Edited Excerpts
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started