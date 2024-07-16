A stock market needs to attract stocks. Someone also needs to buy them.

The sclerotic London Stock Exchange needs the shot in the arm. Last year, only 19 firms held an IPO in the U.K., according to Dealogic, compared with an annual average of 63 after the 2008 financial crisis and 161 before. It remains home to large multinationals such as AstraZeneca, Shell and HSBC, but has been snubbed by high-profile domestic firms such as chip designer Arm, which last year chose the Nasdaq. Dual-listed companies such as Flutter and TUI have recently given up on London.