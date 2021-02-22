A stock-trading dupe is born every minute

A stock-trading dupe is born every minute4 min read . 05:04 PM IST
The recent hearing on Robinhood missed the basics of how pump-and-dumps work.
Michael J. Meehan and friends started buying a tech company’s shares, but from each other, driving up the price on each trade. Others noticed the rising stock and started buying too, sending shares to more than $100. Then everyone piled in until it hit around $500 at its peak. Sound familiar? GameStop? AMC? Nope. It was RCA, pumped by the so-called Radio Pool in 1928-29.
Pump-and-dump schemes and roving gangs of investors are an age-old problem. In the 1930s, Congress made these stock pools illegal. Problem solved, right? Ha ha, sure—just like last week’s Roaring Kitty congressional hearings will “fix" the latest iteration. To be fair, RCA was successful and radios really were the future. No matter, after the crash the stock hit $10.
