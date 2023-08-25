A sweet spot for OMCs: Brent at $75-80/bbl to support refiners in near-term; ONGC, Oil India key beneficiaries1 min read 25 Aug 2023, 06:47 PM IST
‘’Optimism on OMCs will be contingent on crude sustaining below ~$75-80/bbl and any reductions in diesel/petrol price ahead of the critical election phase in the next nine months,'' said the brokerage.
The strong pricing power of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+) will continue to support Brent crude price at $75-80/bbl, which is the fiscal break-even crude price for Saudi Arabia. This is a sweet spot for most oil-marketing companies (OMCs) in India, with Oil India and Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) being the top beneficiaries, according to domestic brokerage firm JM Financials.
