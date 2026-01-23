A tale of two spirits: Radico on a high, United Spirits stays sober for now
Summary
Street expectations continue to favour Radico, with analysts pencilling in further outperformance. However, United Spirits remains a stock to watch, with shifting consumer demographics and a clear tilt towards Prestige & Above brands setting the stage for a potential upside for the stock.
A clear divergence has emerged in India’s listed liquor space. While United Spirits has slipped about 8.2% over the past year, Radico Khaitan has surged 35%. And the gap between these two leading alcoholic beverage companies may widen further.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story