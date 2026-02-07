A tech bust gave way to a broader rally. What comes next could be ugly.
Randall W. Forsyth , Barrons 4 min read 07 Feb 2026, 07:01 am IST
Summary
Well before the past week’s gyrations, the stock market’s character already had undergone a significant transformation, one that resembled what followed the dot-com boom at the end of the last century.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Buy the dip?
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story