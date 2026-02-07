A tech bust gave way to a broader rally. What comes next could be ugly.

Once again, artificial intelligence was at the center of the selloff, amid worries that software would be made superfluous by Anthropic’s Claude applications. That was reminiscent of the slide that occurred almost exactly a year ago when DeepSeek from China offered a credible AI alternative at a fraction of the cost of OpenAI’s ChatGPT. Memories of the eventual recovery from that rout had the dip buyers returning on Friday, causing a boisterous 2% bounce in the S&P 500 index, the biggest daily gain since last May; that pared the week’s loss to 0.1%.