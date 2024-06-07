A Texas stock exchange wants to take on New York. The odds aren’t good.
Alexander Osipovich , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 07 Jun 2024, 06:35 PM IST
SummaryA red-blue divide underpins the TXSE’s challenge to the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq.
The Texas Stock Exchange is looking to steal New York’s crown as the center of U.S. capital markets. It has a powerful force behind it: red-state frustration with the perceived liberal agenda of Wall Street.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less