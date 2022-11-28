A third of Adani’s NDTV offer subscribed despite steep discount

The conglomerate, helmed by Asia’s richest person Gautam Adani, is running an open offer until Dec. 5 to buy as much as 16.76 million shares -- or 26% of equity -- from NDTV’s minority investors. The requirement to hold an open offer was triggered after the Adani Group bought an indirect 29.18% stake in August in the media firm. NDTV founders, Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy, who have said they neither knew about Adani buying in nor consented to it, own about 32% stake in the broadcaster.