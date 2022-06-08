A trading opportunity for Bank Nifty traders

A trading opportunity for Bank Nifty traders1 min read . 04:29 PM IST
- The charts are suggesting there’s an opportunity for the Bank Nifty bulls in the 34,700-35,000 zone
The Bank Nifty index saw bullish momentum in the second half of the May series and outperformed the Nifty 50 index.
The Bank Nifty index saw bullish momentum in the second half of the May series and outperformed the Nifty 50 index.
The tide has changed in June so far as the Nifty is outperforming Bank Nifty index.
The tide has changed in June so far as the Nifty is outperforming Bank Nifty index.
The Bank Nifty retraced back to 35,000 levels from the high of 36,083 to re-test multiple technical patterns.
As things stand now, the charts are suggesting there’s an opportunity for the bulls in the 34,700-35,000 zone.
An inverted head and shoulder (iH&S) breakout is visible on the short-term charts at 34,800 after reversing from the bullish harmonic at 33,200.
The retest of iH&S is an opportunity for bulls offering the best risk-reward trade setup.
Additionally, the gap area of 34,800-35,130 will add the layer of support for the bulls.
Stochastic, the momentum indicator, has slipped into the oversold zone indicating a pause to the recent downward move from 36,000-34,800.
The bulls should grab this opportunity as the zone of 34,700-35,000 will act as a demand zone.
The Bank Nifty index closed lower by 0.3% today at 34,900 levels reversing early gains.
I’ll share more on his trend on my Telegram group. If you're interested in being part of my charting journey as I share how to create wealth from profitable trade setups, join my telegram channel – Fast Profits Daily.
Disclaimer:This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such.
(This article is syndicated from Equitymaster.com)