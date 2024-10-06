A tried-and-true investing pattern has lost its shape

Both the problem and one solution are clear in consumer-facing stocks. The S&P 500 consumer-staples sector is ahead of consumer discretionary this year, usually a sign that the economy is weakening and that bond yields are down. In fact, the economy ran stronger in the third quarter than the Fed thinks is sustainable in the long run, according to the Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow estimate, and 10-year bond yields are close to where they ended December.