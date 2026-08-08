It was another busy week of earnings for companies caught up in the artificial-intelligence trade. Good wasn’t good enough, and any slippage was met with a selloff. But as Palantir Technologies showed with its Monday afternoon earnings blowout, it’s still possible to impress skeptical investors and flip a negative narrative.
A volatile week for tech revealed new stock narratives—and 1 bargain
SummaryFor most tech earnings, good wasn’t good enough. But it’s still possible to impress skeptical investors and flip a negative narrative.
It was another busy week of earnings for companies caught up in the artificial-intelligence trade. Good wasn’t good enough, and any slippage was met with a selloff. But as Palantir Technologies showed with its Monday afternoon earnings blowout, it’s still possible to impress skeptical investors and flip a negative narrative.
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