A volatile week for tech revealed new stock narratives—and 1 bargain

While these companies are being taken to new heights by the AI investment boom, they can’t seem to shed their cyclical past. Investors are still waiting for the other shoe to drop. It’s an old rule of thumb that the best time to get into these names is when things go from bleak to merely awful, and the best time to get out is when sales growth and gross margins are peaking. This leads to a lot of itchy trigger fingers when things are at their best.