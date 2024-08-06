A volatility storm is buffeting markets. When will it clear?
SummaryThough much of the stock selloff is likely caused by a reversal in speculative trades, rather than deeper problems, the market won’t immediately go back to normal.
This week’s stock-market roller coaster appears to be driven by a reversal in speculative trades, rather than the popping of a bubble or an omen of economic disaster. But that doesn’t mean we are in the clear.
