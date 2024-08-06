A volatility storm is buffeting markets. When will it clear?

Figures from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission suggest that there may yet be bets against the Vix waiting to unwind. Net hedge fund positioning against the yen is even more stretched, amounting to about $6 billion by the end of last week, though this is still a big fall from $14 billion in July. To cover against losses from the unraveling Japanese carry trade, investors tend to buy the yen, which is up 11% against the U.S. dollar since the end of June.