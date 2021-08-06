A week of record highs. Is Nifty expensive at 16,000?

Nifty has delivered a decade-high earnings growth in FY21 as an outcome of the infrastructure boom, liquidity inflows, and tech-driven supply chain efficiency which assisted the rally and will strive to do so in the future considering the level of deleveraging we are witnessing and the cash that companies are holding on to. Going ahead, capital expenditures and reinvestments could drive earnings growth through future themes such as ethanol blending, green energy, electric vehicles, and the likes. So, whilst benchmark's present PE may appear to be pricey, as profits climb further there will be a rerating in valuation. Instead of waiting for a downturn, investors should focus their efforts on identifying the wealth compounders of tomorrow and invest in them at every dip.

