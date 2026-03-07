A winning blue-chip fund flips the script on the AI trade

Last Week

Markets

The U.S.-Israel war against Iran that began on Feb. 28 has investors worried about broader fallout. On Friday, oil prices hit a psychologically important $90 a barrel for the first time in two years as Kuwait cut output. U.S. job growth in February was much weaker than economists expected. Stocks tumbled on Friday on hints of stagflation. Earlier, the White House formally nominated Kevin Warsh to chair the Federal Reserve. A federal judge ordered the Trump administration to refund more than $130 billion it collected in tariffs invalidated last month by the Supreme Court. Trump fired Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem following a tumultuous tenure. On the week, the Dow fell 3.0%, the S&P 500 lost 2.0%, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.2%.