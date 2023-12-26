A Yearlong Way to Boost Stock-Market Returns

Tax-loss harvesting is the real deal—something for nothing, as long as investors don’t run afoul of the Internal Revenue Service’s wash-sale rule by buying the same security, or a substantially similar one, within 30 days. Consider the hypothetical example of an investor who buys $1,000 in Exxon Mobil stock only to watch it drop 10%. Still wanting to own a large oil company for the long term, she sells her shares for $900, swapping the investment for Chevron, which is different enough for the IRS. At her 30% marginal tax rate, the tax benefit she will receive on that year’s return is $30.

