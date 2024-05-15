Aadhar Housing Finance IPO listing: Stock makes muted debut, lists at ₹315 on NSE, same as IPO price
Aadhar Housing Finance IPO made a muted debut on the bourses, listing at ₹315 on NSE and ₹314.30 on BSE. The issue was oversubscribed 26.76 times with strong subscriptions in all categories.
Aadhar Housing Finance IPO listing: Aadhar Housing Finance made a muted debut on the bourses today. The stock listed at ₹315 on NSE, same as its issue price. Meanwhile, on BSE, the stock listed at ₹314.30, a discount of 0.22 percent.
