Aadhar Housing Finance share price jumps 8% after flat debut. Buy, sell or hold?
Aadhar Housing Finance share price had a par listing at ₹315 apiece on NSE
Aadhar Housing Finance share price: Aadhar Housing Finance Limited, a unique retail-oriented home finance company, stands out with its specialization in low-income housing. Today, its shares had a flat listing on the Indian exchanges. Aadhar Housing Finance shares were listed on BSE at ₹314.30 per share mark while the stock listed on NSE at ₹315 apiece, which was almost at par with the upper price band of ₹315 per equity share of the Aadhar Housing Finance IPO. However, the newly listed stock witnessed strong buying post-listing and touched intraday high of ₹341.95 apiece on BSE and NSE. Stock market experts believe that the newly listed stock is a good portfolio stock, and positional investors can hold the stock for the long term.
