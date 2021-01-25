Aadhar Housing IPO: Co files DRHP to raise 7300 crore

MUMBAI : Blackstone backed- Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd on Monday filed a draft red herring prospectus with the Securities Exchange and Board of India (Sebi) to raise around ₹7300 crore via initial public offering (IPO).

The proceeds from the issue will be used to increase Tier I capital base to meet its future capital requirements, which are expected to arise out of growth of its business and assets.

ICICI Securities, Nomura, Citi and SBI Capital Markets are the book running lead managers for the offering. Law firms Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas and Khaitan and Co are the legal advisors.

As of September 30, Aadhar Housing’s CRAR-Tier I capital was 45.87%.

Blackstone-backed BCP Topco held 98.72% stake in the firm as of September quarter. In June 2019, Blackstone bought a majority stake in Aadhar Housing from Dewan Housing Finance and the Wadhawan group for around ₹2200 crore.

In the six-month ended September, Aadhar Housing reported a profit of ₹156.37 crore. Its total income was at ₹748.15 crore while gross NPA stood at 0.98%. As of September, its gross asset under management stood at ₹1,1431.66 crore.

As of March 2020, the lender reported a profit of ₹189.38 crore against ₹161.88 crore a year ago. Total income stood at ₹1388.46 crore from ₹1265.61 crore. Gross npa was at 1.08% from 1.02% a year ago.

The lender said covid-19 may affect operations in a number of ways and it expected the potential magnitude and duration of increasing customer delinquencies and a fallout of the RBI mandated moratorium to be severe.

"Our customers (in particular, our retail customers) may default on loan and other payments or other commitments. Our delinquency ratios may substantially increase, and our asset quality may deteriorate", the lender added in its draft red herring prospectus.

The lender offers a range of mortgage-related loan products, including loans for residential property purchase and construction; home improvement and extension loans; and loans for commercial property construction and acquisition. It is an entirely retail-focused affordable housing finance company, serving economically weaker and low-to-middle income customers, who require small ticket mortgage loans.

