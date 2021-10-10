Aadhar Housing IPO stuck over Sebi nod

Care reaffirmed its AA credit rating on Aadhar Housing. “The ratings reflect the visible benefits post acquisition by Blackstone Group LP in the form of capital infusions, access to a wider base of banks and financial institutions with visible improvement in borrowing rates while also aiding to remove the negative market view as a result of its association with Dewan Housing Finance Limited. The ratings take into account AHFL’s sufficient capitalization and moderate gearing. The long term ratings derive strength from its solid market standing in the affordable housing finance segment and a well-diversified geographical base. Further, a favourable asset quality led by a largely salaried customer base and focus on the retail home loans sector remain positive factors underpinning the ratings. However, development of these over the near to medium term will be closely monitored," Care Ratings said.

