Aakaar Medical Listing: Stock makes decent market debut, lists with 4% premium at ₹75, but slides post-listing

Aakaar Medical Technologies debuted on the NSE SME platform on June 27, listing at 75, a 4% premium over its issue price of 72. The stock later dropped to 71.25, a decline of 5% from its opening price.

A Ksheerasagar
Published27 Jun 2025, 10:32 AM IST
Aakaar Medical Technologies IPO Listing: Aakaar Medical Technologies made a decent debut on Dalal Street today, June 27, with its shares listing at 75 each on the NSE SME platform, marking a 4% premium over the issue price of 72.

However, the stock failed to sustain its listing gains and slipped to 71.25 apiece, down 5% from the listing price.

The SME IPO, valued at 27 crore, was open for subscription from June 20, 2025, to June 24, 2025, with a price band of 72 per share. The issue is entirely fresh issue of 37.50 lakh shares with no offer for sale component.

The IPO received a healthy response, with the issue subscribed only 2.28 times. It attracted bids for 57 lakh shares against the 24.96 lakh shares available. 

The retail investor segment was subscribed 1.93 times, while the non-institutional investor (NII) category saw a 1.48 times subscription. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion witnessed the strongest demand, being subscribed 3.51 times.

The company plans to utilise the net proceeds from its IPO primarily to support its working capital requirements, with an allocation of 20.35 crore. The remaining funds will be directed towards general corporate purposes, helping the company strengthen its operations and overall business growth.

About the Company

Established in June 2013, Aakaar Medical Technologies Limited is an aesthetic healthcare company that provides a wide range of specialized cosmetic products and medical devices. 

It caters primarily to dermatologists, plastic surgeons, aesthetic physicians, and cosmetologists, offering both domestically manufactured items under its own brands and imported products sourced from countries like South Korea, Spain, Italy, and Austria.

The company product lineup includes a mix of in-house and international brands, focusing on solutions used in clinical treatments as well as products sold to end consumers. It primarily supplies its offerings to medical professionals, who either utilize them in aesthetic procedures or retail them directly to clients.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

 
