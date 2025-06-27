Aakaar Medical Listing: Stock makes decent market debut, lists with 4% premium at ₹75, but slides post-listing

Aakaar Medical Technologies IPO Listing: Aakaar Medical Technologies made a decent debut on Dalal Street today, June 27, with its shares listing at ₹75 each on the NSE SME platform, marking a 4% premium over the issue price of ₹72.

Advertisement

However, the stock failed to sustain its listing gains and slipped to ₹71.25 apiece, down 5% from the listing price.

The SME IPO, valued at ₹27 crore, was open for subscription from June 20, 2025, to June 24, 2025, with a price band of ₹72 per share. The issue is entirely fresh issue of 37.50 lakh shares with no offer for sale component.

The IPO received a healthy response, with the issue subscribed only 2.28 times. It attracted bids for 57 lakh shares against the 24.96 lakh shares available.

The retail investor segment was subscribed 1.93 times, while the non-institutional investor (NII) category saw a 1.48 times subscription. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion witnessed the strongest demand, being subscribed 3.51 times.

Advertisement

Also Read | Stocks to buy: Rajesh Palviya of Axis Sec suggests these 3 shares for today

The company plans to utilise the net proceeds from its IPO primarily to support its working capital requirements, with an allocation of ₹20.35 crore. The remaining funds will be directed towards general corporate purposes, helping the company strengthen its operations and overall business growth.

About the Company Established in June 2013, Aakaar Medical Technologies Limited is an aesthetic healthcare company that provides a wide range of specialized cosmetic products and medical devices.

It caters primarily to dermatologists, plastic surgeons, aesthetic physicians, and cosmetologists, offering both domestically manufactured items under its own brands and imported products sourced from countries like South Korea, Spain, Italy, and Austria.

The company product lineup includes a mix of in-house and international brands, focusing on solutions used in clinical treatments as well as products sold to end consumers. It primarily supplies its offerings to medical professionals, who either utilize them in aesthetic procedures or retail them directly to clients.

Advertisement