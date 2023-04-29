For such stock market investors, it is important to note that more than 30 listed companies are going to announce their fourth quarter results for the recently ended financial year 2022-23. The list of companies that will announce their Q4 results include Kotak Mahindra Bank, IDBI Bank, Aarti Drugs, CDSL, Central Bank, IDFC First Bank, Meghmani Organics, Parag Foods, RBL Bank, Rossari Biotech, etc. These companies would announce their Q4 numbers any time today despite Saturday being a stock market holiday. So, these companies are going to keep stock market investors and observers buys on stock market holiday as well.